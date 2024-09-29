Lupita Nyongo's animated adventure Wild Robot is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $35 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Beetlejuice Beetlejuice with $16 million, followed by Transformers One at No. 3 with $9.3 million, Devara Part 1 at No. 4 with $5.6 million and Speak No Evil at No. 5 with $4.3 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Megalopolis at No. 6 with $4 million, Deadpool and Wolverine at No. 7 with $2.7 million, My Old Ass at No. 8 with $2.22 million, Never Let Go at No. 9 with $2.2 million and The Substance at No. 10 with $1.8 million.