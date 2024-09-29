Saturday Night Live veterans Dana Carvey and Maya Rudolph returned for the sketch comedy show's Season 50 premiere this weekend to parody outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden and his vice president and possible successor Kamala Harris.

"Well, well, well. Look who fell out of that coconut tree. Well, your fun aunt has returned. The 'funt' has been rebooted. Too funny, too furious," Rudolph as Harris addressed the crowd at what was supposed to be a campaign event.

"I'm so happy to be campaigning in whatever swing state I'm in, which I will just refer to as 'Winsconsin-pennsyl-va-georgia' because I am going to protect your 'va-georgia,'" she added. "My campaign is like the Sabrina Carpenter song, 'Espresso.' The lyrics are vague, but the vibe slaps."

Jim Gaffigan and Andy Samberg had cameos as Harris' enthusiastic Democrat vice presidential pick Tim Walz and her fawning husband Doug Emhoff.

Harris then introduced Biden, who shuffled to the podium.

He looked confused as he squinted then gave a rambling speech that repeated the phrases, "Guess what?" "by the way" and "no joke."

"Folks, that's right, a lot of people forget I'm president, including me!" Carvey as Biden said.

"I think I did a pretty good job. I passed more bills than any president in history. But, folks, we've still got work to do. The rich don't pay their fair share."

Rudolph as Harris said, "Thank you, Joe Biden for putting country first and handing over the reins."

"I didn't want to! They made me!" Biden shouted. "In closing, me and Vice President Harris is the same."

Harris then laughed loudly and pushed him off the stage.