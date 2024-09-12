Universal Pictures has released a new teaser for Wicked showcasing Ariana Grande.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Grammy-winning singer and actress, 31, plays Galinda, the future Glinda the Good, in the upcoming musical fantasy film.

Wicked is based on the Broadway musical and Gregory Maguire novel, which imagine the origin story of Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), the future Wicked Witch of the West from The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

In the film adaptation, Glinda (Grande) and Elphaba (Erivo) meet as students at Shiz University in Oz. Glinda is a popular and flirty student who is determined to become a sorceress.

The teaser features Grande's rendition of the song "Popular."

Universal previously released teasers showcasing Jonathan Bailey's Fiyero and Marissa Bode's Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister and the future Wicked Witch of the East.

In addition, Grande's Glinda narrates a new trailer released last week.

Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum and Ethan Slater also star.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Wicked will be split into two parts, with Part 1 to open in theaters Nov. 22. Part 2 will follow Nov. 26, 2025.