An Almost Christmas Story, starring the voices of Natasha Lyonne, Jim Gaffigan and John C. Reilly, will land on Disney+ in time for the holiday season.

The animated short begins when Moon, an owl (Cary Christopher), becomes trapped in a tree that is en route to Rockefeller Plaza.

"In his attempts to escape the bustling city, Moon befriends a lost young girl named Luna (Estrella Madrigal)," an official synopsis reads. "Together, they embark on a heartwarming adventure, discovering the magic of the holiday season and forming an unlikely bond as they journey back home to their parents."

Papa Owl is voiced by Gaffigan, while "the folk singer" is voiced by Reilly and "Pat" is voiced by Lyonne.

Mamoudou Athie, Alex Ross Perry, Gianna Joseph and Phil Rosenthal will also portray animated characters.

The film, which is based on an owl that was stuck in the 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, is the fourth holiday short produced by Alfonso Cuaron

A release date has not yet been announced.