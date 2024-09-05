Ariana Grande's Glinda narrates a new trailer for the film Wicked.

The movie is the first of a two-part adaptation of the Broadway musical and Gregory Maguire novel, which imagine the origin story of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz's Wicked Witch of the West.

"Let me tell you the whole story," Grande says as Glinda. "Our paths did cross at school."

Cynthia Erivo portrays Elphaba, the future Wicked Witch of the West, who meets Galinda (Grande), the future Glinda the Good, at Shiz University in Oz.

The teaser ends with Elphaba (Erivo) donning a black witch's hat and taking off on a broom.

Jeff Goldblum , Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater and Marissa Bode also star.

In a previous featurette, Grande shared how the movie shows Elphaba and Glinda at their "worst."

Universal Pictures also showcased the film's sets in a video in July.

Wicked opens in theaters Nov. 22, with Part 2 to follow Nov. 26, 2025.