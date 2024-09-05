Fox released the teaser for Season 2 of Accused on Thursday. The show returns Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. EDT.

Each episode of Accused features a different guest star accused of a crime. Michael Chiklis returns as a different character than he played in Season 1, Fox confirmed for UPI.

The trailer shows real-life couple Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy as characters. A press release also announced Cobie Smulders, Vella Lovell, Dina Shihabi, Isabel Arraiza, Taylor Schilling, Nick Cannon, Patrick J. Adams, Debra Winger, Mercedes Ruehl, Christine Ebersol, Danny Pino and Ken Jeong in the second season.

Howard Gordon adapted the BBC series for Fox. Gordon also developed Homeland and showran 24.