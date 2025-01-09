Whitney Rose discussed the taping of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reality star, 38, joined Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live to offer her opinion on who dressed the best and who cried the most.

"Well, I loved my look," Rose said, when Cohen asked about the best outfit. "Next would be Heather Gay."

Worst dressed was Lisa Barlow, according to Rose, and Bronwyn Newport "had the most to own up to."

She said that Barlow "brought the most receipts," but acknowledged that she spent the most time crying during the taping.

"You had a run of about 15 minutes," Cohen said.

"Yeah, I had a hard one," Rose agreed.

She said she shared the "hot seat" with Newport and Barlow.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

RHOSLC is currently in Season 5 and also stars Angie Katsanevas, Meredith Marks, Mary Cosby and Britani Bateman

"The 10th installment of Bravo's 'Real Housewives' franchise introduces an American reality television series that peeks inside the unconventional lives of six successful women living in or around Salt Lake City, Utah, who navigate an exclusive social circle in a city where religion, status and perfection are praised to the highest degree," an official synopsis says.