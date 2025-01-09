Microsoft will host its first Xbox Developer_ Direct of 2025 on Jan. 23.

The program offers players previews of new video games coming to Xbox Series X/S, PC and Game Pass, along with a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the upcoming releases.

Developer_Direct will give a glimpse of the id Studios DOOM prequel, DOOM: The Dark Ages.

"In this third installment of the modern DOOM series, players will step into the blood-stained boots of the Doom Slayer in this never-before-seen dark and sinister medieval war against Hell," an official description reads.

The preview will also explore South of Midnight, which was created by Montreal's Compulsion Games (We Happy Few).

"As Hazel, you will explore the mythos and confront mysterious creatures inspired by Southern Folklore to unravel her family's hidden past in this dark, modern folktale," the synopsis reads.

In addition, Developer_Direct will take viewers to France's Sandfall Interactive for a deep dive into the fantasy RPG Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Xbox also teased a stop at "a surprise location to see another studio's brand new game," a press release states.

Developer_Direct kicks off Jan. 23 at 1 p.m. EST on Xbox channels.