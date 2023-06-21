"OH MY GOODNESS!!!!! Congratulations Whitney!!!!!!!!" Schroeder said.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Cummings said on Today in February that she was planning on trying for a baby this year after previously freezing her eggs.
"They have a beautiful beachfront in Redondo, California. They're on better real estate than me," she said of her eggs. "I do want to get them out before the sea level rises and they flood, but I was going to try this year to get pregnant."
Cummings is known for co-creating the CBS series 2 Broke Girls. Her most recent stand-up comedy special, Jokes, was released on Netflix in 2022.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.