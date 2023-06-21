No Hard Feelings is a coming-of-age romantic comedy written by Stupnitsky and John Phillips and directed by Stupnitsky.
Lawrence plays Maddie, a bartender and Uber driver in New York facing financial hardships. The character accepts a Craigslist posting from a rich couple looking for a person to date their shy son (Feldman) in exchange for a Buick.
No Hard Feelings opens in theaters Friday.
The film is Lawrence's first since Causeway, released in theaters and on Apple TV+ in fall 2022. The actress welcomed her first child, son Cy, with her husband, Cooke Maroney, in February 2022.
