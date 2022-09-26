Netflix is teasing the new film White Noise.

The streaming service shared character posters for the apocalyptic black comedy film Monday.

The posters feature cast members Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle. The trio appear in front of retro-style ads for "Fresh Existential Dread," "Nitrate Infused Impending Doom" and "Crippling State of Anxiety."

"'Let's enjoy these aimless days while we can,'" the caption reads.

White Noise is based on the Don DeLillo novel of the same name. The film is written and directed by Noah Baumbach (The Squid and the Whale, Marriage Story) and also stars Raffey Cassidy, Andre Benjamin, Alessandro Nivola and Jodie Turner-Smith.

The new movie tells the "at once hilarious and horrifying, lyrical and absurd, ordinary and apocalyptic" story of Professor Jack Gladney (Driver), a Hitler studies professor at a liberal arts college, who struggles with the concept of death.

"White Noise dramatizes a contemporary American family's attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love and death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world," an official description reads.

White Noise premiered at the Venice Film Festival in August. The film opens in theaters and premieres Dec. 30 on Netflix.