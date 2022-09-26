HBO is giving a glimpse of the new series The Last of Us.

The network shared a teaser trailer for the post-apocalyptic drama Monday featuring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey

The Last of Us is based on the Naughty Dog video game of the same name. The series follows Joel (Pascal), a smuggler tasked with escorting a teenage girl, Ellie (Ramsey), across the United States, which has been ravaged by an outbreak of a zombie-like virus.

The trailer shows glimpses of Joel and Ellie's dangerous journey.

"Save who you can save," the tagline reads.

The Last of Us is written by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. Druckmann wrote and directed the video game, which was released in 2013 and followed by the 2020 sequel The Last of Us Part II.

The Last of Us will premiere on HBO in 2023.

Pascal and Ramsey played Oberyn Martell and Lyanna Mormont on Game of Thrones. Pascal also portrays the title character on The Mandalorian.