The Last of Us is based on the Naughty Dog video game of the same name. The series follows Joel (Pascal), a smuggler tasked with escorting a teenage girl, Ellie (Ramsey), across the United States, which has been ravaged by an outbreak of a zombie-like virus.
The trailer shows glimpses of Joel and Ellie's dangerous journey.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.