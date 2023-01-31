Several top-rated, critically acclaimed shows of the 2022-23 television season feature faces familiar to Game of Thrones fans.

HBO's post-apocalyptic thriller, The Last of Us, which was recently renewed for a second season, stars two Game of Thrones veterans -- Pedro Pascal (Oberyn Martell) and Bella Ramsey (Lyanna Mormont.)

The contemporary video-game adaption casts the actors as survivors of a post-apocalyptic hellscape, where fungi-infected zombies feast on human flesh.

The cable network said the show's premiere attracted 4.7 million viewers and was its second-largest debut, behind only 2022's Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, which was seen by 10 million people on its first night.

New episodes air Sunday nights.

Here is where fans can see the actors who played other memorable Game of Thrones characters:

'The Mayor of Kingstown' - - Paramount+

Aidan Gillen, who played Littlefinger on Game of Thrones, plays another master manipulator on The Mayor of Kingstown, which was created by Taylor Sheridan.

Gillen's escaped prison inmate character Milo frequently locks horns with the show's titular fixer, Mike ( Jeremy Renner ,) who tries to keep the peace between criminals and law enforcement in a Michigan town, where most people have some personal or professional connection to the prison system.

New episodes of Season 2 stream on Sunday nights.

'1923' - - Paramount+

Jerome Flynn, who played Bronn, the sidekick of Peter Dinklage's Tyrion on Game of Thrones, now plays cantankerous sheep herder Banner on Sheridan's Montana-set western, 1923.

Banner is in league with the nefarious business tycoon Donald Whitfield (Timothy Dalton) and by extension an adversary of the cattle-ranching Dutton family led by Jacob and Cara, played by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

The second half of Season 1 resumes Sunday.

'Wednesday' - - Netflix

Gwendoline Christie, who played loyal knight Brienne of Tarth on Game of Thrones, has since moved on to the Netflix horror dramedy, Wednesday.

She swapped her armor and swords for a stylish, modern wardrobe to play Larissa Weems, headmistress of Nevermore Academy, the boarding school where Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) is an outcast among outcasts.

Season 1 is streaming now.

'Servant' - - Apple TV+

Nell Tiger Free -- who played Myrcella Baratheon, daughter of Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy) and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) on Game of Thrones -- is now wreaking havoc as Leanne, the possessive nanny with supernatural powers on M. Night Shyamalan's series, Servant.

New episodes of the fourth and final season of the show premiere Friday nights.

'The Climb' - - HBO

Jason Momoa, who played Khal Drago, warrior and husband of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) on Game of Thrones, now hosts the adventure doc-series, The Climb.

The competition show follows amateur rock climbers as they meet mental and physical challenges in gorgeous natural settings.

New episodes air Thursday nights.

'Snowpiercer' - - TNT, tba

Sean Bean, the Stark family patriarch iconically executed in Season 1 of Game of Thrones, has since been starring in the TNT sci-fi drama, Snowpiercer. The show is based on Bong Joon-ho's 2013 movie of the same name.

In the TV version, Bean plays the villainous Mr. Wilford who has been trying to wrest control from Layton (Daveed Diggs) and Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) of a train that continuously circles a frozen world after a post-apocalyptic weather event.

The fourth and final season of Snowpiercer is looking for a new home after TNT canceled it because the network is no longer airing new episodes of scripted shows. It was scheduled to air this year.