Showtime has canceled three of its new dramas as the cable TV network is rebranded "Paramount+ with Showtime."

Let the Right One In, led by Demian Bichir , and American Gigolo, featuring Jon Bernthal , won't be renewed for second seasons, while the recently filmed new series, Three Women starring Shailene Woodley , is no longer set to premiere on the network.

Short-lived shows such as Kidding, American Rust, On Becoming a God in Central Florida and Super Pumped have been removed from the platform.

"Today, we're announcing that we will be fully integrating Showtime into Paramount+ across both streaming and linear platforms later this year -- providing even more popular franchises and hit originals for viewers to enjoy. To reflect this change, both our premium streaming tier on Paramount+ and the Showtime linear network will become "Paramount+ with Showtime" in the U.S," Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish wrote in a memo to staff Monday.

"With Showtime's content integrated into our flagship streaming service, and select Paramount+ originals joining the linear offering, Paramount+ will become the definitive multiplatform brand in the streaming space -- and the first of its kind to integrate streaming and linear content in this way."

Staff layoffs are expected as the two divisions merge.

Paramount+ is a streaming service and the home to shows such as Star Trek: Picard, The Mayor of Kingstown, Criminal Minds: Evolution, Wolf Pack, Tulsa King and 1923.

Recent Showtime hits have included Yellowjackets, Billions, Dexter and The Chi.