Season 3 of Emily in Paris, which dropped on Dec. 21, debuted at No. 2 in Netflix's Top 10 with 117.6M hours viewed.

Series co-star Ashley Park has generated a lot of buzz for her portrayal of Emily's best friend Mindy Chen, an heiress, who left Shanghai for Paris, to escape the embarrassment of bombing on Chinese Popstar. The character also wants to avoid working for her father, "The Zipper King."

Mindy pursues her dream of becoming a singer and the talented Park, who started her career acting in musicals, gets to show her singing chops in several episodes of the series.

Park made her Broadway debut in 2014 in Mamma Mia. She later earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theater Album for The King and I in 2016 and a Tony nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of Gretchen Wieners in Broadway's Mean Girls in 2018.

The 31-year-old actress has starred in several TV shows and films. Here are 5 of her other roles to check out.

'Nightcap' - - Hulu

The series follows the production team of the fictional program Nightcap with Jimmy, as they interact with various celebrity guests. The main character Staci Cole, portrayed by Ali Wentworth, is the program's main talent booker. Park portrays Olivia Cho in Season 2, a social media coordinator hired by the show's production company. The show ran from 2016 to 2017 on Pop.

'Armistead Maupin's Tales of the City' -- Netflix

The series is based on Armistead Maupin's Tales of the City novels, which follow a group of San Fransisco residents, many of them LGBTQ, as they navigate life in the city. Park portrays Jennifer "Ani" Winters, a social media influencer. In 2020, the series won the GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Limited Series at the 31st GLAAD Media Awards.

'Girls5Eva' - - Netflix

The musical comedy series tells the story of a fictional girl group called "Girls5eva." The group sees success with a major hit in the early 2000s, but falls into obscurity in the following years. In the present day, the four members of "Girls5eva" try to rekindle their careers and make a comeback. Park portrays Ashley, the fifth member of Girls5eva. Her character is supposed to have died prior to the series timeline. Season 2 teases the possibility that Ashley faked her own death, though it has not been established if she is in fact still alive. The first two seasons ran on Peacock. In October, it was announced that the series has moved to Netflix.

'Mr. Malcolm's List' - - Showtime, Paramount+

The period romantic comedy tells the story of Julia Thistlewaite, who is portrayed by Zawe Ashton, as she tries to get revenge on famous bachelor Jeremy Malcolm, portrayed by á¹¢á»páº¹Ì Di¬ri­si¹, after he rejects her. Julia enlists her friend Selina Dalton, portrayed by Freida Pinto, to get back at Malcolm by posing as the perfect bride. Park portrays Selina's cousin, Gertie Covington, who pretends to be related to Julia instead of Selina, when she accidentally runs into them. The film was released this year.

