Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

ADVERTISEMENT

They include:

-- Scottish chemist Charles Macintosh, who patented a waterproof fabric, in 1766

-- Industrialist Charles Goodyear in 1800

-- Andrew Johnson, 17th president of the United States, in 1808

-- Gen. Billy Mitchell, father of the U.S. Air Force, in 1879

-- Golf course designer Pete Dye in 1925

-- Actor Inga Swenson in 1932 (age 90)

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

-- Actor Ed Flanders in 1934

-- Actor Mary Tyler Moore in 1936

-- Football Hall of Fame member Ray Nitschke in 1936

-- Actor Jon Voight in 1938 (age 84)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Rick Danko in 1943

-- Singer Marianne Faithfull in 1946 (age 76)

-- Actor Ted Danson in 1947 (age 75)

-- Actor Jon Polito in 1950

-- Singer Yvonne Elliman in 1951 (age 71)

-- Comedian Paula Poundstone in 1959 (age 63)

-- Actor Michael Cudlitz in 1964 (age 58)

-- Television journalist Ashleigh Banfield in 1967 (age 55)

-- Actor Jude Law in 1972 (age 50)

-- Actor Mekhi Phifer in 1974 (age 48)

-- Actor Danny McBride in 1976 (age 46)

-- Actor Diego Luna in 1979 (age 43)

-- Actor Alison Brie in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor Iain De Caestecker in 1987 (age 35)

-- Actor Jane Levy in 1989 (age 33)

-- Actor Ross Lynch in 1995 (age 27)

-- Actor Dylan Minnette in 1996 (age 26)