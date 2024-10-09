Adam Brody stars alongside Kristen Bell in the Netflix hit Nobody Wants This, which has outperformed the streamer's other shows for two weeks.

The comedy follows the difficulties that Rabbi Noah (Brody) faces while dating Joanne ( Kristen Bell ), an agnostic podcast host.

"...Millennials of a certain age can prepare to fall in love with Adam Brody all over again," a synopsis reads. "The man who embodied Seth Cohen on The O.C. plays a different type of Jewish man here -- Noah is a rabbi, but, like a cool rabbi."

He might be best known as The O.C.'s Seth and, now, Rabbi Noah, but here are five other examples of Brody's work beyond Nobody Wants This.

'Fleishman is in Trouble'

Brody plays Seth, who supports Toby Fleishman ( Jesse Eisenberg ) as he navigates a divorce and the disappearance of his ex ( Claire Danes ). The series was based on the book written by Taffy Brodesser-Akner. Seth and Toby had become distant prior to Seth's crisis.

"It's kind of an interesting way to backtrack into an old relationship," Eisenberg said. "Kind of not in the most responsible -- not as a complete, committed friend, but as somebody who really needs people at this horrible moment."

The show premiered on Hulu in 2022 and had one season.

'Startup'

Brody played financier Nick Talman in the series, which premiered on Crackle in 2016.

"This gritty drama follows unlikely tech entrepreneurs behind a brilliant idea, and a powerful FBI agent (Sherlock star Martin Freeman) who can make or break those he comes in contact with -- not always for the right reasons," the official description reads.

Talman first appeared in "Seed Money," the Season 1 opener, when he "funnels dirty money from his embezzling father."

The show ran for three seasons, eventually landing on Netflix, and is now streaming on Apple TV and Tubi.

'Some Girl(s)'

Adam Brody plays a writer who decides to check in on his exes before saying "I do" to someone else in this film, which premiered in 2013. His Nobody Wants This co-star Kristen Bell played one of the jaded women he visits. In a trailer for the film, she calls him "a killer, or an assassin, some emotional terrorist."

He also co-starred with Bell in the 2013 television series House of Lies, which now streams on Pluto TV, Hulu, Prime Video and Paramount+. Brody appeared in three episodes of that series.

Some Girl(s) was inspired by Neil LaBute's play.

Jennifer Morrison, Zoe Kazan, Emily Watson and Mia Maestro also starred in the film, which is available to stream on Apple TV.

'The Oranges'

Brody portrays Toby Waling in the 2011 movie that documents the fallout when a 24-year-old woman (Leighton Meester) has a fling with David Walling (Hugh Laurie), who is her father's best friend.

Brody and Meester, who met on the set of this film, later married and had a daughter, Arlo, together in 2015.

"She's the best," Brody said of Meester (Gossip Girl) in an interview the following year.

'Gilmore Girls'

Brody portrayed David Rygalski, Lane Kim's (Keiko Agena) love interest and bandmate in the show's third season. Lane Kim is Rory Gilmore's best friend. Gilmore Girls follows Rory (Alexis Bledel) and her mother Lorelai (Lauren Graham), who was 16 when Rory was born, in small-town Stars Hollow and beyond as Rory pursues an Ivy-league education.

The show premiered in 2000 and had seven seasons. It streams on Netflix.