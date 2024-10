Thai singer and rapper Lisa is back with a new music video.

Lisa, a member of the K-pop group Blackpink, released a performance video for her solo single "Moonlit Floor" on Wednesday.

The new video shows Lisa perform with a live band in an empty venue. The singer sports two outfits: a white lace bodysuit with cow-print boots and a pale pink crop top and skirt featuring lace trim.

"Moonlit Floor" is a romantic new song that interpolates "Kiss Me," originally recorded and released by American pop rock group Sixpence None the Richer.

In the lyrics, Lisa sings about falling in love with a "green-eyed French boy," speculated by fans to be her rumored boyfriend, LVMH Watches CEO Frederic Arnault.

Lisa released "Moonlit Floor" on Friday. The song is her third single of 2024, following "Rockstar" and "New Woman" featuring Rosali­a.

In addition to releasing new music, Lisa will perform Oct. 15 at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.