Films Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths and Snow Day, TV shows The Recruit and 1923 and concert special Metallica Presents: The Helping Hands Concert are among the entertainment options hitting streaming services this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, documentary If These Walls Could Sing charts the history of Abbey Road Studios, Austin Butler hosts Saturday Night Live and an animated classic is combined with new live-action musical numbers in Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.

Here's a rundown of some of the movies and TV shows coming to streaming platforms this weekend.

Film

'Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths' -- Netflix

A journalist and documentary filmmaker returns home to his native Mexico in Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, streaming Friday on Netflix. The film, from director Alejandro G. Ii±arritu, stars Daniel Gimenez Cacho as Silverio Gama, a man whose return to Mexico coincides with his own midlife crisis. The movie also stars Griselda Siciliani, Ximena Lamadrid and iker Sanchez Solano.

'Snow Day' -- Nickelodeon, Paramount+

Nickelodeon-produced 2000 film Snow Day gets the musical remake treatment in a new film of the same name, which premieres Friday on Nickelodeon and will stream the same day on Paramount+. The film follows siblings Hal (Ky Baldwin) and Natalie (Michaela Russell) as they embark on a series of adventures when a surprise winter storm causes school to be canceled. Shelby Simmons, Fabi Aguirre, Jerry Trainor, Laura Bell Bundy, Ron Huebel, Logan Aultman, Dominic Mariche, Myles Erlick, Monique Jasmine Paul, Destiny Rettinger, Lilly Bartlam and Viggo Hanvelt also have roles.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

TV

'The Recruit' -- Netflix

Noah Centineo stars as Owen Hendricks, a young lawyer who joins in CIA in The Recruit, a new series streaming Friday on Netflix. The espionage series, created by Alexi Hawley, also features Aarti Mann, Daniel Quincy Annoh, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Kristian Bruun, Laura Haddock, Colton Dunn and Fivel Stewart.

'Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration' -- Disney+

Disney's classic 1991 animated film belatedly celebrates its 30th year in Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, which streams Friday on Disney+ after premiering Thursday night on ABC. The special features animated portions from the original film with new, live-action musical performances by H.E.R., Josh Groban, Joshua Henry, Rizwan Manji, Shania Twain, David Alan Grier and Martin Short.

'If These Walls Could Sing' -- Disney+

Documentary If These Walls Could Sing, which charts the history of London's famed Abbey Road Studios, streams Friday on Disney+. The documentary is directed by Mary McCartney, whose father, Paul McCartney , famously recorded at the studio with his band, The Beatles.

'Metallica Presents: The Helping Hands Concert' -- Paramount+

Jimmy Kimmel hosts Metallica Presents: The Helping Hands Concert, which streams Friday at 8:30 p.m. EST on Paramount+. The concert special features performances from Greta Van Fleet and Metallica. Proceeds from the concert go to Metallica's All Within My Hands foundation, which "works with partners around the world to combat food insecurity, provide funds in areas of natural disasters and support education with the ground-breaking Metallica Scholars Initiative."

'SNL' -- NBC, Peacock

Austin Butler serves as host of this weekend's installment of Saturday Night Live, which airs Saturday night on NBC and streams the following day on Peacock. Lizzo is slated to appear as musical guest. The Yeah Yeah Yeahs had originally been slated to perform, but their appearance was canceled due to guitarist Nick Zinner battling pneumonia.

'1923' -- Paramount+

The history of the Dutton family from modern-day western series Yellowstone is explored in 1923, a prequel series coming Sunday to Paramount+. Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford star as Cara and Jacob Dutton, ancestors of Yellowstone's Montana cattle rancher John Dutton (Kevin Costner). The series also stars Timothy Dalton, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves and Jerome Flynn.