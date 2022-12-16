The present day survivors are keeping a secret about what happened on the island they spent nearly two years on before they were rescued. Season 2 has added Lauren Ambrose, Simone Kessell and Elijah Wood to the cast.
Ambrose will play the adult version of Van, played by Liv Hewson in flashbacks, and Kessell the adult version of Courtney Eaton's Lottie. Wood will play a new present day character, a "citizen detective" investigating the survivors.
Season 1 of Yellowjackets was nominated for Emmys for Outstanding Drama Series, Karyn Kusama's directing, two teams of writers, casting and Ricci and Lynsey's performances.
