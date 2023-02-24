Spritely comedy We Have a Ghost, family drama Bruiser, returning comedy series Party Down, travel series The Reluctant Traveler and espionage romance Liaison are among the streaming entertainment options this weekend.

In addition, thriller film 12 Desperate Hours, comedic thriller series The Consultant, docuseries Formula 1: Drive to Survive and the 2023 SAG Awards will also premiere.

Here's a rundown of some of the movies and TV shows coming to streaming platforms this weekend.

Film

'We Have a Ghost' -- Netflix

Supernatural adventure comedy We Have a Ghost streams Friday on Netflix. The film, adapted by director Christopher Landon from the short story "Ernest" by Geoff Manaugh, stars Jahi Winston as Kevin, a teenager who discovers a ghost named Ernest ( David Harbour ) haunting his family's new house. Anthony Mackie and Jennifer Coolidge also star as Kevin's parents.

'12 Desperate Hours' -- Lifetime

A mother gets pulled into a crime spree in 12 Desperate Hours, which airs Saturday on Lifetime and streams the following day on the Lifetime app. the film, based on a true story and adapted from Ann Rule's true crime collection Last Chance, Last Dance, stars Samantha Mathis as Val, a mother who finds herself and her children being held hostage by Denny (Harrison Thomas), who committed a murder earlier in the day. Val protects her family by agreeing to drive Denny as he goes on "a rampage of destruction." The movie, directed by Gina Gershon, also stars David Conrad as Val's husband, Mark.

'Bruiser' -- Hulu

Director Miles Warren's debut film, Bruiser, streams Friday on Hulu. The film follows Darious (Jalyn Hall), a 14-year-old who ends up in the middle of a conflict between his father, Malcolm (Shamier Anderson), and a mysterious drifter named Porter (Trevante Rhodes). The film is billed as exploring the themes of "fathers, families and the effects of toxic masculinity."

TV

'Party Down' Season 3 -- Starz

Cult comedy series Party Down, which originally aired for two seasons in 2009-10, returns for a third outing Friday on Starz and the premium network's streaming app. The new season features the return of cast members Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Ryan Hansen, Martin Starr and Megan Mullally. The catering crew take on another round of bizarre parties featuring appearances from guest stars including Jennifer Garner, Quinta Brunson, Liv Hewson, James Marsden, Bobby Moynihan, Nick Offerman and Judy Reyes.

'Liaison' -- Apple TV+

Espionage series Liaison premieres its first episode Friday on Apple TV+. Eva Green and Vincent Cassel star as former lovers who reunite in the wake of a cyberterrorism incident and must work together to stop another attack while also confronting their past together. The series, written and created by Virginie Brac, also features Peter Mullan , Gerard Lanvin, Daniel Francis , Stanislas Merhar, Irene Jacob, Laetitia Eido, Eriq Ebouaney, Bukky Bakray and Thierry Fremont.

'The Reluctant Traveler' -- Apple TV+

Eugene Levy faces his anxieties about travel in The Reluctant Traveler, a new series streaming Friday on Apple TV+. Levy hosts and executive produces the travel show, which takes the actor on adventures in the Arctic Circle, Tokyo, Utah, South Africa, Costa Rica, Maldives, Lisbon and Finland. The series sees Levy taking on challenges including refereeing a sumo wrestling match, riding in a helicopter, ice fishing and dog sledding.

'The Consultant' -- Prime Video

Comedic thriller series The Consultant streams its first episode Friday on Prime Video. Christoph Waltz stars as Regus Patoff, a consultant hired to reorganize operations at an app-based gaming company. The series, adapted from Bentley Little's 2015 novel of the same name, features Tony Basgallop serving as creator, showrunner and executive producer.

'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' Season 5 -- Netflix

Docuseries Formula 1: Drive to Survive returns for a fifth season Friday on Netflix. The series gives a behind-the-scenes look at the Formula One World Championship and follows the drivers as they navigate the sport's new regulations during the 2022 season. The show is executive produced by James Gay-Rees and Paul Martin.

'Saturday Night Live' -- NBC, Peacock

Woody Harrelson returns to host Saturday Night Live for a fifth time Saturday on NBC, with the episode streaming the following day on Peacock. Jack White serves as musical guest.

SAG Awards -- YouTube

The Screen Actors Guild will honor the top performances of the year in the 2023 SAG Awards, streaming live Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on Netflix's YouTube channel. Presenters for the ceremony include Andrew Garfield, Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain, Don Cheadle, Caleb McLaughlin, Paul Mescal, Ashley Park, Zendaya, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Michelle Williams.