Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.They include:-- Pope Clement VIII in 1536-- Wilhelm Grimm, historian and, with his brother Jacob, compiler of Grimm's Fairy Tales, in 1786-- Painter Winslow Homer in 1836-- Irish author George Moore in 1852-- Adm. Chester Nimitz, World War II commander of U.S. forces in the Pacific, in 1885-- Actor Marjorie Main in 1890-- Actor Abe Vigoda in 1921-- Composer Michel Legrand in 1932-- Co-founder of Nike, Phil Knight in 1938 (age 85)-- Former U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman, I-Conn., in 1942 (age 81)-- Actor Barry Bostwick in 1945 (age 78)-- Actor Edward James Olmos in 1947 (age 76)-- Musician George Thorogood in 1950 (age 73)-- Actor Helen Shaver in 1951 (age 72)-- Actor Debra Jo Rupp in 1951 (age 72)-- Steve Jobs, founder of the Apple computer company, in 1955-- Race car driver Alain Prost in 1955 (age 68)-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Eddie Murray in 1956 (age 67)-- TV personality Paula Zahn in 1956 (age 67)-- Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg in 1961 (age 62)-- Actor Billy Zane in 1966 (age 57)-- The Kienast quintuplets of Liberty Corner, N.J., in 1970 (age 53)-- Author\/screenwriter Gillian Flynn in 1971 (age 52)-- Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 1977 (age 46)-- Tennis player Lleyton Hewitt in 1981 (age 42)-- Actor Dre Davis in 1986 (age 37)-- Actor Daniel Kaluuya in 1989 (age 34)-- Actor\/rapper O'Shea Jackson Jr., also known as OMG, in 1991 (age 32)