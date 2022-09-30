The Sanderson sisters' return in Hocus Pocus 2, Zac Efron's special delivery during the Vietnam War in The Greatest Beer Run Ever and true crime film The Gabby Petito Story are among the streaming entertainment options available this weekend.

Here are some of the film and television options that will be released on streaming platforms this weekend.

Film

'Hocus Pocus 2' -- Disney+

Long-awaited sequel Hocus Pocus 2 arrives Friday on Disney+. It features Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy reprising their roles as the villainous Sanderson sisters from the 1993 cult classic film. The movie, directed by Anne Fletcher, also stars Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Hannah Waddingham, Tony Hale and Sam Richardson.

'The Greatest Beer Run Ever' -- Apple TV+

The Greatest Beer Run Ever, which streams Friday on Apple TV+, tells the true story of Chickie Donohue (Zac Efron), a New Yorker on a mission to deliver American beer to U.S. troops serving in Vietnam in 1967. The Peter Farrelly-directed film, which also stars Bill Murray and Russell Crowe, was adapted from the book of the same name by Donohue and Joanna Molloy.

'Entergalactic' -- Netflix

Rapper Kid Cudi , aka Scott Mescudi, stars in the animated special Entergalactic, which releases on Netflix Friday, the same day as the performer's album of the same name. The special stars Kid Cudi as a street artist navigating a change in his career and a new romance with his neighbor, a photographer played by Jessica Williams . Entergalactic is directed by Fletcher Moules.

'The Gabby Petito Story' -- Lifetime

The Gabby Petito Story, based on the true crime story of Gabby Petito's death at the hands of fiance Brian Laundrie, airs Saturday on Lifetime. The film, directed by Thora Birch, casts Skyler Samuels as Petito and Evan Hall as Laundrie. The movie will be followed by the one-hour documentary special Beyond the Headlines: Gabby Petito, an in-depth look at the case that inspired the film.

TV

'Ramy' -- Hulu

Ramy, the Hulu series created, written, directed and executive produced by star Ramy Youssef, returns to the streaming service for its third season on Friday. The show follows Ramy Hassan (Youssef), an Egyptian-American Muslim, on his spiritual journey while living in New Jersey. The new season will feature supermodel Bella Hadid in her acting debut.

'The Amber Ruffin Show' -- Peacock

Peacock original series The Amber Ruffin Show kicks off Season 3 on Friday with guests Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton. The late night series feature's Ruffin's "smart and silly take" on the week's news with commentary, sketches and celebrity guests.

'Queer for Fear' -- Shudder

Four-part documentary series Queer for Fear, executive produced by Bryan Fuller, streams its first episode Friday on streaming service Shudder. The series will explore queer influence on the horror genre, including the seminal works of Oscar Wilde, Bram Stoker and Mary Shelley as well as the horror films and TV shows of the present day. The series features interviews with performers and creatives including Fuller, Mark Gatiss, Kimberly Peirce, Justin Simien and Leslye Headland.

'Saturday Night Live' -- NBC, Peacock

Long-running NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live will kick off its 48th season on Saturday night with host Miles Teller and musical guest Kedrick Lamar. The new season will debut newcomers Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker, who joined the cast following the exits of Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Kyle Mooney, Melissa Villasenor, Alex Moffat and Aristotle Athari after the end of the previous season. The show airs Saturday night on NBC and streams the following day on Peacock.

'Interview with the Vampire' -- AMC, AMC+

Anne Rice's novel Interview with the Vampire, which was previously adapted as a 1994 film, gets the series treatment in AMC's new show of the same name. The series features vampire Louis de Point du Lac (Jacob Anderson) telling the story of his death and rebirth to Daniel Malloy (Eric Bogosian). Sam Reid co-stars as Lestat, the vampire who turned Louis into one of the undead in the 1910s. New episodes stream Sundays on AMC+.

'The Walking Dead' Season 11, Part 2 -- AMC, AMC+

The final episodes of zombie apocalypse series The Walking Dead begin Sunday on AMC and streaming service AMC+ with Part 2 of the long-running show's 11th season. The returning regular cast includes Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Josh Hamilton.