Jane's Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro will miss the band's upcoming tour due to his battle with "long COVID."

The 55-year-old singer and musician said in a statement Thursday that he will sit out the Jane's Addiction and Smashing Pumpkins "Spirits of Fire" tour due to his lingering symptoms of COVID-19.

"I am sorry to have to say that I will not be attending due to my continued battle with Long Covid that I have been dealing with since last December," Navarro said.

"I had hoped for a full recovery by October but I am still very fatigued and will not be able to join this leg. I am personally gutted as our original bass player has returned, Eric Avery. We wanted to bring you the original line up but that will have to wait until I am recovered," he added. "While the band is touring, I will be working on some new Jane's material in the studio here in LA."

Troy Van Leeuwen will fill in for Navarro on tour.

"Though I am saddened to not make this tour I am focussed on making a full recovery and re-joining the guys when I am able," Navarro said.

"I truly wish the band well on this tour and I am confident they will bring everything to make it a fabulous show! Go get em guys!" he added.

The Spirits on Fire tour kicks off Oct. 2 in Dallas, Texas, and ends Nov. 19 in Los Angeles, Calif.