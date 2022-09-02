Fantasy fans rejoice as the highly anticipated Lord of the Rings prequel series arrives on Amazon Prime, along with the premiere of Baz Luhrmann's Elvis on HBO Max, the new season of Rick and Morty on Hulu, and a trio of new series on Netflix.

Here are some of the film and television options that will be released on streaming platforms this Labor Day weekend.

Film

'Elvis' -- HBO Max

Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, the biopic of the famed rock n' roll singer, hit theaters in June to massive acclaim and now Elvis will begin streaming on HBO Max on Friday. The film stars Austin Butler in the title role, along with Tom Hanks as Elvis' manager Colonel Tom Parker. It has grossed nearly $300 million at the worldwide box office.

TV

'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' -- Amazon Prime Video

The long-awaited prequel series to the Lord of the Rings franchise will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, and will tell the story of Middle-earth thousands of years before the events of the films. The Rings of Power stars Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo and Morfydd Clark, the latter of whom recently told UPI, "The sets really come to life, all the costuming, all of the supporting actors who make up the tapestry of this world, was really amazing."

'Fakes' -- Netflix

A young adult comedy series streaming on Netflix on Friday, Fakes will follow two friends (Emilija Baranac and Jennifer Tong) as they accidentally create a crime syndicate selling fake IDs. The series, created by David Turko, will chronicle the girl's lives as they attempt to do damage control on their ID empire, taking them from downtown penthouses to behind bars. Richard Harmon also joins the cast in a starring role.

'Dated and Related' -- Netflix

A new reality show with a bizarre premise, Dated and Related premieres on Netflix on Friday. The series, one of a number of unique dating shows on Netflix's roster, follows pairs of siblings who are sent to live together in a luxury French villa, and attempt to find love under those circumstances. An official description from Netflix says, "Either way, it's going to be Awkward. As. Hell," and the trailer appears to confirm this.

'Little Women' -- Netflix

A Korean-language drama series loosely based on the popular 1868 novel of the same name, Little Women will hit Netflix on Saturday. The series depicts a trio of poverty-stricken sisters, just as in the book, but evolves the story to make it a modern-day thriller involving financial conspiracy. The show stars Kim Go-eun, Nam Ji-hyun, Park Ji-hu and Wi Ha-joon.

'Rick and Morty' Season 6 -- Adult Swim

One of the most beloved adult animated shows, Season 6 of Rick and Morty premieres Sunday night at 11 p.m. ET on Adult Swim. Following the foibles of mad scientist Rick and his grandson Morty on their cross-dimensional adventures, the show quickly became a cult favorite. Co-creator Justin Roiland, a mainstay in animated features, provides the voices for both title characters. Chris Parnell and Spencer Grammar co-star in the series.