Sebastian Roche has joined the cast of the Yellowstone prequel 1923.

The actor, who retweeted news reports about his new role but did not comment on it, is known for his performances in The Young Pope, The Man in the High Castle and General Hospital.

His recurring character in 1923 has not been revealed yet.

The western is to take place after the events of 1883, but before Yellowstone.

All of the shows follow the trials and triumphs of the fictional Dutton family, who are seen in contemporary times as successful cattle ranchers in Montana.

1923 will star Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren . The period drama is in production now and expected to premiere in December.

1883, with Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, aired last year and Yellowstone, starring Kevin Costner, will kick off its fifth season on Nov. 13.