Studiocanal is giving a glimpse of the new film What's Love Got to Do with It?

What's Love Got to Do with It? explores how to find lasting love in today's world.

The film follows Zoe (James), a documentary filmmaker and dating app addict who documents her childhood friend and neighbor Kaz's journey in his arranged marriage to a bright and beautiful bride from Pakistan.

"As Zoe films his hopeful journey from London to Lahore to marry a stranger, chosen by his parents, she begins to wonder if she might have something to learn from a profoundly different approach to finding love," an official description reads.

What's Love Got to Do with It? is written by Jemima Khan and directed by Shekhar Kapur. Shabana Azmi, Sajal Aly, Asim Chaudry, Jeff Mirza and Mim Shaikh also have roles.

The film will have its world premiere Sept. 10 at the Toronto International Film Festival and is "coming soon" to theaters.

James is known for the films Cinderella, Baby Driver and Rebecca. She also played Lady Rose on Downton Abbey and Pamela Anderson in Pam & Tommy.