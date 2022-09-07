Netflix is rebooting the popular children's series Teletubbies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service said Wednesday on Twitter that the new version will premiere Nov. 14.

The series will be narrated by Tituss Burgess, an actor known for playing Titus Andromedon on the Netflix series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

"Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po are back!" the post reads.

The original Teletubbies was a British children's series that aired from 1997 to 2001 on the BBC. A first reboot broadcast from 2015 to 2018 on Nick Jr. in the United States.

Netflix is also developing the new children's series Spirit Rangers, which premieres Nov. 10, and Princess Power, which starts streaming in 2023.

Spirit Rangers follows three Chumash/Cowlitz siblings as they help protect the land and spirits of the national park where they live, while Princess Power is based on the Savannah Guthrie and Allison Oppenheim book Princesses Wear Pants.

In addition, new seasons of Waffles + Mochi's Restaurant and Gabby's Dollhouse will debut in the fall.