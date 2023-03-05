Wednesday won the prizes for Favorite Family TV Show and Favorite Female Family TV Star -- Jenna Ortega -- while Sonic the Hedgehog 2 earned the title of Favorite Movie at the Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles Saturday.

Finn Wolfhard was named Favorite Male Family TV Star for Stranger Things, and Dwayne Johnson earned the honors for Favorite Male Movie Star for Black Adam and Favorite Male Voice From an Animated Movie for DC League of Super-Pets.

Millie Bobby Brown took home the award for Favorite Female Movie Star for Enola Holmes 2 and Selena Gomez won the Favorite Female Voice From an Animated Movie for Hotel Transylvania: Transformania.

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder won for Favorite Kids TV Show, SpongeBob SquarePants was voted Favorite Animated Show and MasterChef Junior was deemed Favorite Reality Show.

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett scored the trophies for Favorite Female and Male Kids TV Stars respectively for their roles in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Harry Styles won for Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Global Artist and Favorite Song for "As it Was."

Taylor Swift was presented with the prizes for Favorite Female Artist and Favorite Album for Midnights.

BTS won for Favorite Music Group and Dove Cameron won for Favorite Breakout Artist.