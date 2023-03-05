Rose Byrne, John Cena, Jackie Chan, Ice Cube, Post Malone, Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd and Maya Rudolph have signed up for voice roles in the upcoming animated movie, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

The film, billed as an original story about the titular New York City crime-fighters, is set to open in theaters Aug. 4.

A teaser is slated for release on Monday.

Rogen, who co-founded Point Grey Pictures, revealed at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday night that the four turtles will be played by Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu and Brady Noon, Deadline reported. Rogen will voice a mutant warthog named Bebop.

Donatello will be voiced by Abbey while Brown Jr. will voice Michelangelo. Cantu will voice Leonardo and Noon will voice Raphael.

"We are beyond thrilled by this world-class cast we've assembled to bring these iconic, beloved characters to life in a new chapter of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles universe," Ramsey Naito, the president of Nickelodeon Animation and Paramount Animation said in a statement Saturday.

"This really sets a new bar for this globally celebrated franchise, and we can't wait to show audiences this film."