The Addams Family spinoff series, Wednesday, has broken a record, generating the most views in a single week for any English-language series in Netflix history.

The series, which stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams during her time at the fictional Nevermore Academy, debuted at No. 1, raking in 341.23 million hours viewed during its first week.

According to Ortega, she was exhausted and covered in fake gore during her initial audition for the role, which took place while she was filming the horror movie X.

"You don't know when you're going to get the opportunity to do something like that again. I knew I just had to take it," said Ortega during an interview with Tudum, Netflix's official companion site.

Four of the series' eight episodes are directed by Tim Burton, and the series co-stars Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, and Luis Guzman as Gomez Addams.