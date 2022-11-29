MTV released a clip of this week's episode of Cribs on Tuesday. The clip from Thursday's episode shows Spencer and Heidi Pratt showing off their crystals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heidi introduces a waist-high crystal they bought for Spencer. Spencer adds they were told it came from a Peruvian volcano but later found out it was from Brazil.

Second, Heidi shows off a citrine crystal, a quartz and a lepidolite in the shape of an elephant. A fuchsite completes their crystal collection.

Filmed while Heidi was pregnant with their second child, Heidi touches her belly while walking through the house. In the dining room, Heidi shows off Martin Schoeller photographs of the couple.

The Pratts met while Heidi, then Heidi Montag, was a star on the MTV reality series The Hills. MTV's Cribs began in 2000, showcasing celebrities giving tours of their homes.

MTV's Cribs airs at 9 p.m. Thursdays on MTV. Past seasons are available to stream on Paramount+.

The Pratt episode also features Cesar Milan and Iman Shumpert.