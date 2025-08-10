Weapons is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $42.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Freakier Friday with $29 million, followed by The Fantastic Four: First Steps at No. 3 with $15.5 million, The Bad Guys 2 at No. 4 with $10.4 million and The Naked Gun at No. 5 with $8.4 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Superman at No. 6 with $7.8 million, Jurassic World: Rebirth at No. 7 with $4.7 million, F1 at No. 8 with $2.8 million, Together at No. 9 with $2.6 million and Sketch at No. 10 with $2.5 million.