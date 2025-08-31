Julia Garner's horror flick, Weapons, is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $10.2 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 with $8.1 million is Jaws, followed by Caught Stealing at No. 3 with $7.8 million, Freakier Friday at No. 4 with $6.5 million and The Roses at No. 5 with $6.4 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Fantastic Four: First Steps at No. 6 with $4.8 million, The Bad Guys at No. 7 with $4.7 million, Superman at No. 8 with $2.6 million, Nobody 2 at No. 9 with $1.83 million and The Naked Gun at No. 10 with $1.8 million.