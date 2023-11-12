Stranger Things and Enola Holmes actress Millie Bobby Brown is seen wielding a sword, scaling mountains and facing monsters in an effort to protect her kingdom in the trailer for the new Netflix medieval fantasy movie, Damsel.

ADVERTISEMENT

"A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt," a synopsis for the film said.

"Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive."

Set for release in 2024, the movie co-stars Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Angela Bassett and Robin Wright.