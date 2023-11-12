Watch: Sword-wielding Millie Bobby Brown fights for kingdom in 'Damsel' teaser
UPI News Service, 11/12/2023
Stranger Things and Enola Holmes actress Millie Bobby Brown is seen wielding a sword, scaling mountains and facing monsters in an effort to protect her kingdom in the trailer for the new Netflix medieval fantasy movie, Damsel.
"A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt," a synopsis for the film said.
"Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive."
