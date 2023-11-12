The Marvels is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $42 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Five Nights at Freddy's with $9 million, followed by Taylor Swift : The Eras Tour at No. 3 with $5.9 million, Priscilla at No. 4 with $4.8 million and Killers of the Flower Moon at No. 5 with $4.7 million.

Rounding out the top tier are The Holdovers at No. 6 with $3.2 million, Journey to Bethlehem at No. 7 with $2.4 million, PAW Patrol: The Might Movie at No. 8 with $1.76 million, Radical at No. 9 with $1.75 million and The Exorcist: Believer at No. 10 with $1.2 million.