Nominations for the 2023 Academy Awards will be announced Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams will unveil the nominees for this year's Oscars at a ceremony at Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The event will air live at 8:30 a.m. EST on Good Morning America, Oscar.com, Oscars.org and the Academy's official Twitter, YouTube and Facebook pages.

The first round of announcements will include nominees in supporting acting and screenplay categories, while the second round will unveil nominations in leading acting, directing and best picture categories.

The 95th annual Academy Awards will take place March 12 at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel will host the ceremony for a third time.