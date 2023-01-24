Harley Quinn is getting an animated Valentine's Day special on HBO Max
UPI News Service, 01/24/2023
Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special is set to premiere Feb. 9 on HBO Max.
"As Harley goes to obsessive lengths to ensure that her first Valentine's Day with Ivy is the best ever, Bane's efforts to impress an unexpected date go horribly awry," the streaming service said in a press release Monday.
"Meanwhile, after an unfortunate online dating encounter, Clayface engages in some self-love."
The adult animated series is based on DC Comics characters.
