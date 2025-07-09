Walton Goggins, Ron Funches, more join animated 'Mutant Furniture'
UPI News Service, 07/09/2025
42 West announced Wednesday that additional voice cast members have joined the animated film Harry and the Mutant Mid-Century Furniture. Walton Goggins, Chris Parnell, Ron Funches and Shondrella Avery are the new additions.
Michael Skolnick directs the story of 10-year-old Harry, who teams up with talking furniture, the result of atomic testing in 1962. Skolnick co-wrote and produces with Keegan Cotton, Jordan Lewandowski and Seth Morton.
The film is available for worldwide distribution. It is expected to complete production next year.
