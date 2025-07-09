42 West announced Wednesday that additional voice cast members have joined the animated film Harry and the Mutant Mid-Century Furniture. Walton Goggins, Chris Parnell, Ron Funches and Shondrella Avery are the new additions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Skolnick directs the story of 10-year-old Harry, who teams up with talking furniture, the result of atomic testing in 1962. Skolnick co-wrote and produces with Keegan Cotton, Jordan Lewandowski and Seth Morton.

The film is available for worldwide distribution. It is expected to complete production next year.