Netflix releases teaser trailer for animated series 'Long Story Short'
UPI News Service, 07/09/2025
Netflix released a teaser trailer for Long Story Short, a new adult animated comedy from BoJack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg.
The teaser, released Wednesday, shows the Schwooper family having the same disputes about backseat etiquette during two road trips decades apart.
"Jumping through the years, we follow the Schwooper siblings from childhood to adulthood and back again, chronicling their triumphs, disappointments, joys, and compromises," the official synopsis reads.
Noel Bright and Steven A. Cohen serve as executive producers for Tornante Television, while Lisa Hanawalt is supervising producer. Corey Campodonico and Alex Bulkley from animation studio ShadowMachine serve as co-executive producers.
