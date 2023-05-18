Virgin River will return for a sixth season on Netflix.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix announced at its first-ever upfront presentation Wednesday that it renewed the romantic drama series for Season 6.

The news comes ahead of the Virgin River Season 5 premiere. Netflix has yet to announce a release date for the season.

Virgin River is based on the Robyn Carr book series. The show follows Melinda "Mel" Monroe (Breckenridge), a nurse practitioner who moves to the remote California town of Virgin River.

Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence, Lauren Hammersley, Annette O'Toole, Tim Matheson and Benjamin Hollingsworth also star.

Virgin River was renewed for Seasons 4 and 5 in September 2021.

Season 4 premiered in July 2022. The season debuted at No. 1 on the Nielsen weekly Top 10 Streaming chart and was viewed for 2.6 billion minutes in its first three days of availability.