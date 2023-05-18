The Crown will return for a sixth and final season in the fall.

Netflix announced a fall release date for the season Wednesday at its first-ever upfront presentation.

The Crown is a historical drama series that follows the reign of late British monarch Queen Elizabeth II throughout the decades.

Imelda Staunton will play the queen in Season 6, with Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles, Ed McVey as Prince William and Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton.

Season 6 will explore the romance between Prince William (McVey) and Middleton (Bellamy), who met while attending university at St. Andrew's.

"As the pair meet for the first time on campus, a new romance and a new future for The Crown begins," an official synopsis reads.

Netflix shared photos introducing McVey and Bellamy as William and Kate in April.

The Crown is written, created and executive produced by Peter Morgan. Netflix announced in July 2020 that Season 6 will be the show's last.

