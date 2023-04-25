Viola Davis celebrated a "full-circle" moment in her career while being honored at the 2023 Chaplin Award Gala.

The 57-year-old actress and producer discussed her career on the red carpet ahead of receiving the 48th Chaplin Award from Film at Lincoln Center.

Davis is an EGOT winner known for such films as Doubt, The Help, Fences, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and The Woman King. The actress also played Annalise Keating on the ABC series How to Get Away with Murder.

Davis attended the gala with her husband, Julius Tennon. The event also featured Meryl Streep, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Steve McQueen, Jessica Chastain and other stars, who gathered to celebrate Davis.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Davis said she was struggling to embrace being the guest of honor.

"I feel like my biggest memories here was never having enough money for food on the weekends. Feeling like I wanted more ... Everything was about deprivation. Everything was about deprivation, or feeling like I couldn't do it or I didn't deserve it," the actress said.

"To see my life come full-circle and I'm back here being lauded, is proof positive that God exists," she added.

Davis and her husband also sent well-wishes to actor Jamie Foxx, who has been hospitalized with a "medical complication," in an interview with Extra.

"I was praying for him this morning, actually," Davis said. "I'm praying for Jamie. He's an awesome human being."

"We wish him well," Tennon added.

Davis most recently appeared in the film Air. She will star in the Hunger Games prequel The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.