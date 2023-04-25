South Korean singer and rapper Suga will visit The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on May 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, will perform and give an interview in his first solo appearance on the NBC late-night talk show.

The episode will mark the 11th time Suga has appeared on The Tonight Show. The singer previously visited the show with his BTS bandmates, including for "BTS Week" in 2020.

Suga released his debut solo album, D-Day, under the name Agust D on Friday. The album features the singles "People Pt. 2" featuring IU and "Haegeum."

Suga also appears in the new documentary Suga: Road to D-Day, which premiered Friday on Disney+.

The singer will promote his new album with a solo tour that begins Thursday in Belmont Park, N.Y.

BTS consists of Suga, Jin, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group is on hiatus as the members fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea and pursue their solo careers.