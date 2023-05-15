Viggo Mortensen and Shia LaBeouf have joined the cast of the new film Assassination.

Assassination will explore the assassination of president John F. Kennedy from the mob's point of view. The film reimagines Kennedy's death as a hit ordered by Chicago mob boss Sam Giancana.

Variety confirmed the news.

Assassination is written by David Mamet (Wag the Dog) and Nicholas Celozzi, the grandnephew of Giancana, and directed by Mamet. Robert Elswitt will serve as cinematographer.

The film will be shopped at Cannes this week, with Arclight Films to handle international sales.

"With the undeniable talent of David Mamet at the helm and our stellar cast led by Viggo Mortensen, Al Pacino, Shia LaBeouf and John Travolta, the stars have truly aligned. Assassination is a riveting and gripping thriller set in a pivotal period in American history, brilliantly crafted by Mamet -- it's an absolutely fantastic project," Arclight Films chairman Gary Hamilton said.

Production will begin in Vancouver, B.C., in September.