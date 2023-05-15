Sports Illustrated has unveiled the cover models for its 2023 swimsuit issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

The magazine announced Monday that lifestyle guru Martha Stewart, actress Megan Fox , singer Kim Petras and model Brooks Nader will appear on this year's covers.

"There is no theme [to this year's issue] -- rather, there is a vision, a sentiment, a hope that women can live in a world where they feel no limitations, internally or externally," SI swimsuit editor-in-chief MJ Day said in a statement. "But the absence of a theme is not to say that [these women] don't share common traits. They're constantly evolving."

Stewart, 81, was photographed by Ruven Afandor in the Dominican Republic. The lifestyle guru is the oldest cover model in SI swimsuit issue history.

Fox, 36, was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic, while Petras, 30, was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Nader was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic.

Petras, the first openly transgender artist to win a Grammy in a major category, told SI that landing the swimsuit issue cover was a dream come true.

"I was so excited when I got the call to be in Sports Illustrated," she said. "It's very iconic, and a lot of very iconic people have done it before, so [it was a] big dream come true for me."

Television personality Kim Kardashian, singer Ciara and models Yumi Nu and Maye Musk appeared on the SI swimsuit issue covers in 2022.