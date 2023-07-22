Bill Geddie, who co-created the daytime chat show The View with Barbara Walters, has died at the age of 68.

"We are devastated to lose him yet are grateful we had him in our lives," Geddie's family said in a statement Friday.¯

"He was a big deal in TV, but at home he was an even bigger than life husband and dad," they added.

"He had a genuine love for television and entertainment. He would try everything and did it well -- screenwriting, recording podcasts, playing guitar, writing songs, and loved a wide range of music from country to jazz.¯ His favorite band was The Beatles, and he never thought he would have the opportunity to meet one of his personal heroes Paul McCartney in person, but his dream came true. The question wasn't who did he meet, but rather who didn't he meet?"

He died Thursday of a heart-related issue at his home in California's Rancho Mirage.

The Texas native and Emmy winner worked on The View since its inception in 1997 until 2014.

"We are saddened by the sudden death of Bill Geddie," longtime View co-host Joy Behar tweeted.

"As a producer, he kept us together and was very loyal to his staff. Bill loved comedy and plenty of laughs not to mention a good cigar. I'm forever grateful to him and Barbara for the opportunity to be on the View. RIP 'VIEWMASTER.'"

For more than 25 years, Geddie collaborated with Walters on ABC News projects, including her annual 10 Most Fascinating People specials.

Walters died in 2022 at the age of 93.

Geddie was also an executive producer on Tamron Hall from 2019 to 2020.

Geddie is survived by his wife, Barbara, and two daughters, Allison and Lauren.