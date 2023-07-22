Pop star Taylor Swift's Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time, followed by Lil Uzi Vert's Pink Tape at No. 3, Peso Pluma's Genesis at No. 4 and Swift's Midnights at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 6, Swift's Lover at No. 7, SZA's SOS at No. 8, Gunna's A Gift & a Curse at No. 9 and Swift's Folklore at No. 10.