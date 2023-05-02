The Conjuring actress Vera Farmiga and 13 Reasons Why actor Miles Heizer are set to star in the Netflix dramedy, The Corps.

The 10-part show is based on Greg Cope White's memoir, The Pink Marine, takes place in 1990. It is being executive produced by Andy Parker, Norman Lear , Brent Miller, Rachel Davidson, Scott Hornbacher and Sony Pictures Television.

Farmiga will play Greg's mom Barbara. Helzer will play Greg.

"The Corps is about Cameron, a bullied, gay high school student who joins the Marine Corps with his straight best friend, Ray -- a dangerous move when being gay in the military meant jail time or worse," a synopsis said.

"As these two friends plunge into Marine Corps boot camp, where the landmines are both literal and metaphorical, they join a platoon of young men on a harrowing journey of transformation."

The cast will also include Max Parker and Liam Oh.

"The news came out today that my memoir is adapted for a Netflix series," White tweeted.

"We are currently in production. As of midnight I'm on strike alongside the other writers on my show. It's a day of immeasurable elation and heartbreak. #WGAStrong."