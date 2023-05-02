Vera Farmiga to star in Netflix dramedy series 'The Corps'
UPI News Service, 05/02/2023
The Conjuring actress Vera Farmiga and 13 Reasons Why actor Miles Heizer are set to star in the Netflix dramedy, The Corps.
The 10-part show is based on Greg Cope White's memoir, The Pink Marine, takes place in 1990. It is being executive produced by Andy Parker, Norman Lear, Brent Miller, Rachel Davidson, Scott Hornbacher and Sony Pictures Television.
Farmiga will play Greg's mom Barbara. Helzer will play Greg.
"The Corps is about Cameron, a bullied, gay high school student who joins the Marine Corps with his straight best friend, Ray -- a dangerous move when being gay in the military meant jail time or worse," a synopsis said.
"As these two friends plunge into Marine Corps boot camp, where the landmines are both literal and metaphorical, they join a platoon of young men on a harrowing journey of transformation."
The cast will also include Max Parker and Liam Oh.
"The news came out today that my memoir is adapted for a Netflix series," White tweeted.
"We are currently in production. As of midnight I'm on strike alongside the other writers on my show. It's a day of immeasurable elation and heartbreak. #WGAStrong."
