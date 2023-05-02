ABC has saved the action-drama, 9-1-1, after FOX canceled it.

"We are so excited to welcome 9-1-1 to ABC!" the network tweeted Monday.

The show will have its FOX finale on May 15, then move over to ABC for Season 7 in 2023-24.

Its spinoff, 9-1-1: Lone Star, will remain at FOX for its upcoming fifth season. It stars Rob Lowe and Gina Torres.

"It has been an honor to be the founding network of 9-1-1 and we are grateful to Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, together with Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Ryan Guzman and the rest of the cast and crew, and 20th Television for delivering such an impactful series to FOX," FOX said in a statement.

"We wish them well after 9-1-1's final Fox season concludes."